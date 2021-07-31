Gunmen abduct wife of Benue Commissioner

Gunmen have abducted wife of Benue State Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Mrs. Ann Unenge in Markudi area of the State.

She was reportedly abducted around 6.00pm on Thursday.

It was gathered that she was abducted shortly after she returned from Daudu town, an outskirt where she went to visit her parents.

A relation of the victim told The Nation that Unenge was driving a new model Toyota Highlander, when she was kidnapped, while the abductors also took away the vehicle.

Benue Police spokesperson Kate Sewuese Anene said she was not aware of the abduction.