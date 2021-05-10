Gunmen attack another Abia police station

Mike Okiro Police station in Ubani attacked by hoodlums. Photo Aba City Blog

Gunmen on Sunday attacked the Mike Okiro Police Station at Ubani, near Umuahia, leaving one policeman with a gunshot wound.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Abia, SP Godfrey Ogbonna, who confirmed the attack to NAN, said the incident happened around 9.00 a.m.

Ogbonna said the bandits came in one Hummer Bus, two Siena Vans and three motorcycles.

According to him, the command, working on intelligence report, relocated the operatives out of the station.

“But when they got wind of the attack, they returned and made frantic attempt to repel the assailants, unfortunately, one of them got shot in the leg,’’ he said.

The PPRO said that the bandits torched office furniture, files and other official documents, two police vehicles and two motorcycles parked on the premises.

He said the command had begun an investigation into the incident but that no arrest had been made.

Sunday’s attack brought to three, the number of police formations, including Uzuakoli and Nkporo police stations, so far torched by gunmen in Abia.