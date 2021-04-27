Gunmen attack Benue varsity, kidnap students

Gunmen have struck at the Federal University of Agriculture in Makurdi (FUAM) in Benue State, kidnapping some students.

The Director of Information, Protocol and Public Relations Unit (IPPR), Mrs Rosemary Waku, announced the kidnap.

“An unconfirmed number of students of FUAM were abducted at gunpoint by unknown persons from the campus on Sunday 25th April 2021.

“The University has reported the incident to the police and all relevant security agencies.

“The University has not heard anything from the students or their captors since the unfortunate incidence took place,” Waku stated.

FUAM is the second university and the third tertiary school to be attacked by gunmen.

Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation was attacked in March, while Greenfield University was attacked 20 April.

The two schools are in Kaduna state.