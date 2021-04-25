Gunmen attack Gov. Uzodinma’s country home, kill two security officers

… Imo govt blames political detractors

…as IPOB threatens governor over killing of ESN operatives

Gunmen, in the early hours of Saturday attacked the country home of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma and shot two security officers dead.

Uzodinma‘s house is located at Omuma in the Oru East Local Government Area.

The gunmen were said to have set the house ablaze after killing the security officers.

Security personnel had engaged the gunmen in sporadic shooting battle, but two of them fell to the superior firepower of the gunmen.

Cars parked at the premises of the house were also set on fire by the gunmen.

Sources said fire fighters have arrived the governor’s house and are battling to extinguish the fire.

Military men have been drafted to the village to maintain peace and secure the area from further attack.

Declan Emelumba, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, who confirmed the incident said information about the attack was not yet clear.

He said it was not true that several security men lost their lives, but confirmed that two security men on duty at the governor’s house were killed.

He said an officer of the NSCDC was among the security men killed during the attack. – The News.

Meanwhile, the Imo State government has linked the attack to the detractors of the state government.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, in a statement, noted that the attack on the governor’s house was politically motivated even as he commended the security operatives drafted to save the situation.

He said: “Gallant security operatives this morning repelled an attack on the Omuma country home of the governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodinma.

“At 9:00a.m today, Saturday, April 24th, a group of hoodlums numbering about 15 driving in a motorcade of three vehicles accompanied by a tipper loaded with used tyres, stormed the country home of the governor in Omuma, Oru East LGA and attempted to burn down the house.

“However, vigilant security operatives attached to the governor’s house successfully repelled the attack and consequently minimised the damage they had planned to unleash.

“In the crossfire that ensued a few casualties were recorded. Preliminary investigation suggests that the foiled attack may have been politically sponsored.

“The government has directed the relevant security agencies to expedite investigation on the incident and promptly apprehend the sponsors and their agents and bring them to justice.”

But the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in a statement late last night signed by its Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled “Killing of ESN Commander: Hope Uzodinma has stirred the hornet net,” said that they “strongly condemn the unprovoked attack on some members of IPOB and ESN operatives at Oguta junction at Mgbidi, along Owerri road Onitsha expressway by a joint security force comprising the army, police and DSS operatives, with the support of Imo State government.

A joint security operation Saturday killed a suspected militia commander of IPOB popularly known as “Ikonso” and six other operatives at the headquarters of the group in Awomama village in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State.

It was gathered that the operation was jointly carried out by the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Army and the Department of State Security (DSS).

It was gathered that the suspected IPOB commander and other operatives were killed during a fire-fight with security forces.

An army officer and three policemen were wounded during the gun duel.

“The killing of the heroic innocent Biafrans protecting our communities and towns from Fulani terrorists herdsmen masquerading as cattle herders in cold blood is very painful”, the statement added.

The group, therefore, vowed that “Uzodinma and all those who had a hand in this wickedness will pay dearly. Hope Uzodinma and his cowardly Nigerian security agencies that cannot confront Fulani terrorists, but only flex their muscles when they see Biafra agitators. For murdering Ikonso, the ESN unit Commander in cold blood, Uzodinma has stirred the hornet nest! He should get ready for a sting.”

IPOB alleged that “Uzodinma decided to kill Ikonso because he refused his offer to head Ebubeagu ghost security outfit formed by South East governors. Uzodinma has tried but without success to lure ESN operatives into Ebubeagu. He had made irresistible offers to them, which were turned down, hence his resorting to elimination of these patriotic heroes who vowed never to betray Biafra.”