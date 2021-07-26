Gunmen barricade Sokoto-Gusau Highway, abduct three-bus load of travellers

Bandits on Sunday blocked the Sokoto-Gusau Road and kidnapped passengers in three buses belonging to the Sokoto State Transport Authority.

A motorist, Alhaji Mohammed Yusuf, who narrowly escaped the abduction, told The PUNCH that the bandits blocked the road near Dogon Karfe around 3pm and kidnapped all the passengers in the three buses.

Yusuf stated, “They (bandits) suddenly came out of their hiding place and started shooting in the air, thereby forcing the vehicles to stop.

“They abducted all the passengers in the three vehicles belonging to the Sokoto State Transport Authority, as well as the drivers.”

Yusuf added that when the bandits disappeared into the bush with the victims, the other motorists, including himself, drove as fast as they could out of the scene in case the hoodlums returned to abduct them.

“Immediately they left the place, we all drove our vehicles very fast, because we thought that they would come back and pick some of us,” he added.

He called on the authorities to provide adequate security on the road as according to him, the bandits are abducting people on it on a daily basis.

“The bandits have been abducting people daily on this road. I am appealing to the appropriate authorities to please do something very urgent to arrest the situation,” Yusuf added.

The spokesman for the Zamfara State Police Command, SP Mohammed Shehu, could not be reached on his mobile telephone.