Gunmen invade ABU Zaria, abduct staff, wife, daughter

Gunmen have invaded the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) and abducted a staff of the university, his wife and daughter.

The gunmen were said to have stormed the house of a staff member of the University on Sardauna Crescent, Area BZ, Main Campus, Samaru, Zaria in the early hours of Monday.

Malam Auwalu Umar, the University’s Director of Public Affairs, who confirmed the abduction in a statement said at about 12:50am on Monday, 23rd November, 2020 kidnappers invaded the house went away with the staff along with his wife and daughter.

He said the University Security Division quickly informed the operatives of the Police Intelligence Response Team that advanced to the scene following the distress call.

Umar added that there was an exchange of fire between the kidnappers and the mobile police operatives, saying that when it was clear that they would be overpowered, the kidnappers ran into the bush along with the victims.

“As the police went after them up to Kasuwar Da’a village bordering the University, the kidnappers then released the wife and the daughter and went away with the husband. Some empty shells were recovered from the scene.

“The Inspector General of Police and other security agencies, as well as all relevant government establishments have been duly informed of the unfortunate incident,” he said.

According to him, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kabir Bala, urged the University community to remain calm and be vigilant to avoid the recurrence of the incident. – The News.