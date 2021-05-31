Gunmen kidnap 200 Niger State school students

One person was killed and 200 students were kidnapped when gunmen attacked Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School in Tegina in Rafi local government area of Niger State.

The town is about 11 Kilometres from Kagara town where gunmen abducted a large number of students in February 2021.

Although the proprietor of the school, Yakubu Idris, told Premium Times that the number of the students kidnapped could not be ascertained, media reports claimed about 200 students were taken away.

The gunmen, reports said, first seized the police station in Tegina before going around the town, shooting sporadically into the air.

The Chief Press Secretary to Niger Governor, Mary Noel Berje confirmed the incident, but could not tell the exact number of students kidnapped.

According to her, the state government was still gathering detail security report on the attack so as to take necessary measures to secure the release of those kidnapped.

The Police Command in Niger also confirmed the abduction.

Mr Adamu Usman, the Commissioner of Police in the state abductors killed one person in the process.

Usman explained that the incident occurred at about 3pm when a large number of bandits on motorcycles attacked the town.

He said that the command had deployed a tactical squad supported by operatives of Operation Puff Adder 2, to track the abductors and rescue the victims.

The police commissioner urged members of the general public to support security agencies with reliable information to ensure the safe rescue of the children

In mid-February, gunmen in military uniforms raided Government Science College Kagara, killing one student and taking 42 others.

They included 27 schoolboys, three teachers and other relatives of school staff.