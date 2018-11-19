Gunmen kidnap 45, kill one in Zamfara

No fewer than 46 people including a woman have been abducted in Shinkafi local government area of Zamfara State.

The victims who were kidnapped last Thursday and Saturday were yet to be found.

The first incident occurred on Thursday morning on the road from Kware village to Shinkafi town where a truck loaded with 35 passengers heading for the Shinkafi weekly market was forced into the bush and the occupants taken to an unknown destination.

All the passengers struggled to escape when the truck was stuck in the sand, but were overpowered by the bandits who stormed the scene on motorbikes and armed with sophisticated weapons.

They allegedly surrounded the victims and took them away.

The second incident took place on Saturday, when 11 persons, including a lady working as Village Community Mobiliser (VCM) were abducted in Kware village in the same council, with one of the victim allegedly killed by the bandits.

The spokesman of the state police command, Mohammed Shehu, a superintendent, who confirmed the cases, said that an anti-crime squad had been dispatched to the troubled area.

He said that the military had joined in the efforts to track the hideout of the bandits and rescued the victims.

Mohammed assured the residents that the police will do everything possible to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to book. – Leadership.