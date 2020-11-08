Gunmen kidnap 7 traders in Ondo

Seven traders were yesterday kidnapped along Akure-Owo express road in Ondo State.

The abducted traders were reportedly traveling from Akoko area of the state to Akure, the state capital.

It was gathered that the gunmen attacked their vehicle on the road and took seven abductees to an unknown location.

The traders who are mainly women were said to have been approaching Akure before they were kidnapped.

Their abduction has created apprehension and anxiety in Isua the headquarters Akoko South East Local Government Area from where the journey took off.

It was gathered that security operatives have been informed about the development while local vigilantes were also making moves to free the kidnapped traders.