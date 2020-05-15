Gunmen kidnap APC Vice Chairman, daughter in Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the Vice-Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State, Alhaji Shu’abu Lauje, and his daughter.

Our correspondent gathered that Lauje and his daughter were abducted at about 1.30 am on Thursday.

According to a source, the kidnappers stormed the home of the APC chieftain located on Kwanar Zango along the Zaria-Kaduna expressway and carried out the dastardly act.

“The APC chieftain was taken away alongside his daughter. The incident took place at about 1:30am in the early hours of today (Thursday) at his Zaria road residence along the Zaria – Kaduna expressway,” the source said.

The kidnappers have yet to contact the family to demand for ransom, according to the source.

The Kaduna State Police Command confirmed the incident.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said efforts were in top gear to rescue the APC chieftain and his daughter whom he gave her name as Sadiya Shu’abu.

“Yes, the Vice-Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State, Shu’aibu Idris Lauje and his daughter, Sadiya Shu’aibu, were kidnapped in the early hours of today (Thursday).

“Efforts are in top gear towards apprehending the culprits and rescue of the victims,” the police spokesman said.