Gunmen kidnap ex-PDP chair’s widow, 13 travellers in Kogi

The widow of the late Peoples Democratic Party, Zonal Chairman, late Matthew Kola-Ojo, Mrs Yemi Kola-Ojo, was among the 14 persons kidnapped on Monday in Okunland, Kogi State.

The victims were reportedly kidnapped while travelling between Iffe and Egbeda, in the Ijumu Local Government Area.

The journey was said to be her first trip from Okoro-Gbede after concluding the mandatory mourning period of her husband, but was kidnapped on her way back.

It was gathered that five persons were later released by the kidnappers but the late PDP zonal chairman’s wife was held captive.

The President, Okun Development Association (ODA), Chief Femi Mokikan, said eight persons were released.

He also said the kidnappers had established contact with a relative of Mrs Kola-Ojo but were yet to demand ransom.

“The persons they (kidnappers) called was a family member, telling telling him they have Mrs Kola-Ojo in their custody. But before they could state their ransom, the man’s phone experienced flat battery. We are hoping that they wiould call back today.

He said ODA in collaboration with the Ijumu LGA were working for their release.

Efforts to the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP William Aya, failed as calls made to his mobile phone rang out.