Gunmen kidnap FCTA worker, three others, demand N200m ransom

Gunmen have abducted a worker with the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and three other persons during a pre-dawn raid on Kiyi Town, in Kuje Area Council, Abuja.

Residents disclosed that scores of men, armed with AK-47 guns, went from house to house to carry out the raid, between 12. 30 am and 2 am yesterday when the residents had fallen asleep.

The FCTA worker alleged to be have been kidnapped is one Mr. Salami Olalekan.

Olalekan’s elder brother, Mr. William Olalekan, confirmed the incident yesterday.

He said the kidnappers, who had made contact with the families of the abducted persons, were demanding a ransom of N50 million for each person. The other victims are a motorcycle rider, a technician and a taxi driver.

He said the kidnappers did not remove any property in his brother’s house except a cooking pot, which they probably intended to use for cooking in the bush.

He also said the Police anti-kidnapping squad had visited the area after the incident was reported.

The FCT Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mariam Yusuf, confirmed the kidnapping of the four persons.

She also said the FCT Police Command had launched an operation to rescue the victims and apprehend the fleeing suspects.

It was alleged that the criminals destroyed the iron bars on a window before breaking into Olalekan’s house. They later took him and other victims away on foot across the grasslands towards the hills behind Kiyi Town.

Olalekan’s wife is also an employee of the FCT–UBEB. – Thisday.

