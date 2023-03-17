The Deputy Governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Prince Agbor Onyi, an Assistant Superintendent of Nigeria Immigration Service, ASI Imojara Godwin Imojara two others have been kidnapped along the Biase axis of the Calabar-Ogoja Highway, Cross River State.

It was learnt that Onyi was on his way out of Calabar for the Saturday polls when he was kidnapped alongside three others including ASI Imojara, Mrs Sandbar Egbung.

Findings showed that Onyi, Imojara and Mrs Sandra Egbung Odama, and one Walter were heading to northern Cross River for Saturday’s election when they were kidnapped at about 3:30 pm on Thursday.

According to a family source who pleaded anonymity, four persons were travelling in a Toyota Corolla vehicle when the kidnappers struck and whisked them all away.

The source said the kidnappers started with 60illion naira before reducing the ransom to 40 million naira before they will release all four victims.

“They kidnapped four persons, YPP Deputy Governorship candidate, Prince Onyi, Mrs Sandara Egbung Odama wife Mr Egbung Odama an S.A to Governor Ben Ayade, they were travelling to participate in Saturday’s elections in a 2011/12 Toyota Corolla.

“The first call the kidnappers put across was around 7:28 pm in the evening. They demanded the sum of 60 million naira for their release, they brought the demand down to 40 million naira the last time they called.

When contacted on Friday, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Irene Ugbo, said they are working tirelessly to ensure the release of the victims.

“I got a call concerning the abduction. He is not the only one, other persons were involved. We are on it.

“The CP Election has directed that drastic action should be taken. It is being worked on. Let us hope and pray that before tomorrow (Saturday), everything will be fine”, Ugbo said.