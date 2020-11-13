Gunmen kill aide to Ebonyi Deputy Speaker

Gunmen on Wednesday trailed and killed Kingsley Obasi, the legislative aide to the Deputy Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Chief Obasi Odefa.

It was learnt that Obasi was killed in Abakaliki while on his way to his house around the Mile 50 area of the state capital.

His friend and colleague, Thomas Eluu, confirmed the killing in a Facebook post.

He wrote, “My colleague at the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Kingsley Obasi, who happened to be the legislative aide to the Deputy Speaker was shot dead today by unknown men.”

It was gathered that the gunmen also made away with the victim’s his bag, which contained money, his wedding invitation cards and other valuables.

A family source who confirmed the incident said the killing had nothing to do with politics.

He said, “I don’t think it was politically-motivated. I think it’s a case of robbery gone bad. The armed robbers accosted him and collected his bag containing his wedding invitation cards and other valuables. As the robbers were about to move, he was said to have shouted, ‘Armed robbers o, armed robbers o.’ That was when they shot him.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident.

She said, “It is worrisome and heart-rending. But the police are investigating the matter to really unravel the circumstances that led to his death.