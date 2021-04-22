Gunmen kill Amotekun operative in Oyo

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed Suleiman Quadri, a personnel of the Oyo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun.

Quadri according to reports, was said to have been ambushed by bandits numbering about 11 while escorting the staff of a farm to the farmland in Fiditi on Tuesday night, April 20.

The gunmen reportedly opened fire on the security operative and his colleague Amoo Yisau

While Yisau escaped with gunshot injuries and is being treated at the General Hospital, Owode Oyo, Quadri, unfortunately, lost his life.

Col. Olayinka Olayanju (rtd), Commandant of Amotekun Corps, confirmed the incident and said the deceased has since been buried according to Islamic rites.