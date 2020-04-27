Gunmen kill Ekiti councillor, kidnap commissioner, another

Suspected herdsmen struck on Sunday evening along Isan Ekiti-Iludun Ekiti Road, killed a councillor with Ilejemeje council area and kidnapped the Ekiti State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Folorunso Olabode, and another person.

The commissioner and two others were traveling in the same car along the road when the incident happened.

A source said the herdsmen accosted their victims at a bad spot along the road.

The Ekiti State Government confirmed the commissioner’s abduction and shooting of the councilor, promising to ensure the release of those abducted.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Muyiwa Olumilua, stated, “We hereby confirm the abduction of the Commissioner for Agriculture, Chief Olabode, by suspected bandits.

“From initial reports, the kidnappers shot one person in his entourage, the driver of the vehicle in the ensuing fracas.

“Governor Kayode Fayemi has mandated the security agencies in the state to ensure the prompt and safe release, while assuring residents that adequate measures are ongoing, to maintain the peace and security of the state.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Police Command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident.

Abutu said, “Three persons were in the commissioner’s car when they were attacked. One person died on the spot and the other two, including the commissioner, were kidnapped.”