Gunmen kill three abducted Greenfield University students

Gunmen who kidnapped students of Greenfield University have shot dead three of the abducted students.

It is recalled that the armed bandits on Tuesday night kidnapped some students at the institution located at Kasarami village off Kaduna-Abuja Road in Chikun Local Government Area.

A statement issued by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Friday, said the bodies of three students were found on Friday in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university.

According to the statement: “The remains of the three students have been evacuated to a mortuary by the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs and Force Commander, Operation Thunder Strike, Lieutenant Colonel M.H. Abdullahi.

“Governor Nasir el-Rufai has also described the killing of three students as sheer wickedness, inhumanity and an outright desecration of human lives by vile entities.

“According to the governor, evil would not triumph over God-given humanity. He appealed to citizens to come together against the forces of darkness challenging national security and the very existence of the Nigerian State.

“The governor, on behalf of the government and people of Kaduna State, sent deep condolences and empathy to the students’ families and the university community, as he prayed for the repose of their souls.”

Dorathy Tirnom Yohanna, was one of the Greenfield University students, killed by the terrorists.

She was among the three students found dead today at a village near the school, few days after 20 of them were abducted from their school in Chikun LGA.

Her brother-in-law, Yamai with Twitter address @ydcoal, identified her in a post on Friday, as he tagged presidential aide Tolu Ogunlesi.

Dorathy seldom posted on Facebook and she revealed very little about herself, apart from stating she was a Southern Kaduna girl, single and attending Greenfield University.

Her last post on Facebook was on 15 April, her birthday. She was kidnapped by the terrorists five days after on 20 April.

Yamai said her death has been devastating to her mother and the family.

In multiple tweets to Tolu Ogunlesi, Yamai wrote: “Hi @toluogunlesi..

“My sister-in-law was among the 3 dead students found today from Greenfield University. We are all trying to unpack our feelings. People’s children have become sports for bandits & kidnappers. I know you get a lot of stick on here…

“Where do we go from here Tolu? Do we worry about tomorrow? Do we believe in a fair, just and righteous God? My mother-in-law hasn’t eaten or showered in 3 days since her daughter, whom she saw on Monday, got kidnapped & this death was the answer to her prayers.

You’re not the president, I know, but please talk to your boss. The evil we do or our negligence surely does come around one way or the other. That’s the circle of life. Do something!! Bless you!!”.

Yamai then identified her: Her name is DORATHY TIRNOM YOHANNA …and she died by a plague created by an uncaring government.