Gunmen kill three policemen, two others in Benue

Gunmen on Thursday shot and killed five persons in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

Among those killed by the bandits were three policemen.

The gunmen, it was gathered, stormed the residence of the council chairman, Alfred Avalumun Atera.

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, through his media aide, Terver Akase, confirmed the killing of the three policemen and two others in Katsina Ala.

Ortom condemned in strong terms what he described as an assassination attempt on the Chairman of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, Hon Alfred Atera, ‘in which three security men and two civilians were killed.’

The statement said, “Governor Ortom describes the attack, which took place at the residence of the Katsina-Ala Chairman’s residence as unacceptable and urges security operatives to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“He assures the people of Sankera and other parts of the state that his administration will not relent in its collaboration with security agencies to curb criminal activities in all ramifications.

Earlier, a source in the council area said, “The residence of the local government chairman was filled with people who have come there for Christmas largesse.

“Suddenly, some gunmen appeared from nowhere between 11:30 and noon and shot indiscriminately into the air while three policemen who were around the house were killed. In the melee that followed the gunshots, two persons were also shot and killed.”

Recall that Katsina-Alla and environs had sometimes been under the siege of militants believed to be gang members of Benue most dreaded terrorist, Terwase Akwaza, aka Gana.

Since military killed Gana, the environs had witnessed relative peace until the sad incident on Xmas eve.

Confirming the attack, the Information Officer of the local government, Tertsea Benga, said three policemen and two civilians were killed in his boss residence.

Speaking with our correspondent on telephone, Benga said, “People were trooping into the chairman’s residence for Christmas largesse when suddenly, some gunmen struck. They killed three policemen and two other civilians; one of them, a gateman at the house.”

As of the time of filing this report, the State Command spokesperson, Catherine Anene, could not confirm the incident as message sent to her phone number had not been replied.