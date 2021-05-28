Gunmen kill two policemen in Zamfara

Police in Zamfara said an unspecified number of bandits have been gunned down while two policemen died in the exchange of gunfire.

Spokesman Muhammad Shehu said yesterday that the bandits stormed Magami town in Gusau council area in large numbers with intent to attack the community.

The police moved into the community and engaged the assailants, Shehu said, adding that no life was lost in the community.

Some repentant bandits have surrendered 203 sophisticated firearms to the state government, Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Garba Dauran, said.

Dauran also said that 2,566 live ammunition, 64 magazines, two handcuffs and 887 locally-fabricated dane guns were handed over by the bandits.

