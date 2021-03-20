Gunmen kill two prison officials in Anambra

Gunmen on Friday attacked a vehicle of the Nigerian Correctional Service conveying some inmates to court in Anambra, leaving two officials of the service dead.

The incident occurred at about 11:00 a.m. around Ekwulobia in Aguata Local Government Area.

Friday’s incident occurred barely 24 hours after hoodlums attacked and killed some naval and police officers at three different check points in the state and made away with their weapons.

It was not clear whether the gunmen released the inmates in the bus or took away the weapons of the NCS officials at the time of report.

A witness told NAN that some the officials and inmates in the vehicle ran for their lives.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Mr Francis Ekechukwu, said the command was devastated by the attack.

“You know these attacks have been on for sometime now, but we never envisaged it will get to us. Yes, there was an attack on our men, and two persons were killed. One of them is our staff, but the other is not.

“We are still investigating. We will issue a press release about this soon, but for now, we are trying to unravel how it happened and to go after the criminals. It was a gun duel, but two people were killed as a result,” he said.

Also, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said investigation had begun with a view to arresting the hoodlums.

“It is very unfortunate, but police operatives swiftly responded and chased the hoodlums away. Investigation is ongoing to arrest the perpetrators of this act,” Tochukwu said.

The attack took place on a day that Governor Willie Obiano celebrated his seventh anniversary in office.

During a ceremony held in commemoration of the anniversary, the governor boasted that security has improved under him.

Twenty-four hours ago, naval officers and policemen were killed in different attacks in Anambra.

The armed gang killed three policemen at Neni junction in Anaocha Local Government Area of the State, while their vehicle was set ablaze.

The Naval officers were reportedly killed at Awkuzu in Oyi Local Government Area of the state. – The News.