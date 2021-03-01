Gunmen seize bus, kidnap passengers in Delta State

Gunmen have allegedly kidnapped a bus conveying mourners going for a burial in the Agbarho community, Ugheli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the victims were returning from Port Harcourt, Rivers State and heading for Ughelli for a burial when they were kidnapped on Saturday.

Sources said the bus was waylaid between Evwreni and Ogor communities.

The number of those in the bus had yet-to-be ascertained but a source said that it was a full load.

The source stated, “These hoodlums just struck again and kidnapped people between Evwreni and Ogor communities in Ughelli.

“They kidnapped all the passengers in the bus on Saturday evening. The bus was coming from Port Harcourt to Agbarho, where they went for a burial; nobody is safe again; the rate of insecurity is alarming.”

The acting Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Edafe Bright, who confirmed the incident, said the passengers in the bus were not kidnapped.

He said, “The bus in question almost ran into the kidnappers and immediately the driver applied the brakes, but unfortunately the vehicle got involved in an accident. It was the two vehicles before that that the passengers were kidnapped and not this bus.

“We have yet to know the number of the kidnapped victims, but the police are on the trail of the abductors.”