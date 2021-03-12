Gym contractor can’t take instructions from Edo officials – Sports Ministry

The Ministry for Youth and Sports Development has stated that the contractors working on the renovation of the gymnasium and multi-purpose hall at Etete area of Benin, Edo State would not take instructions from the Edo State Government.

This comes after the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, on Wednesday, ordered the removal from the site a signpost of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development indicating that the project was undertaken by the ministry.

Shaibu said the renovation of the facility was completed by the Edo State Government ahead of the 2020 National Sports Festival, and wondered why the signpost should indicate the project was executed by the Federal Government.

He added that the contractor would be invited to explain the rationale behind the signpost at the site.

However, in a statement made available to The PUNCH on Thursday, the ministry said the indoor sports hall at Etete and its adjoining land belonged to the Federal Government.

“The contractor went beyond his bound by not getting approval from the supervisory team as to the erection and to information on the bill board,” a statement from the ministry read.

“The contractor has completed the construction of restaurant and kitchen blocks and is about to start the construction of the gatehouse and the public toilet.

“It is important to note that the executed project by Edo State Government and the one being executed by the ministry are not the same but complimentary. The controversy only arose because officials of Edo State Sports Commission did not have adequate information from the ministry’s officials on or before the site was handed over to the contractor.

“It is noteworthy to point out here that the indoor sports hall, Etete and its adjoining land, as at today belongs to the Federal Government not discounting the interest being shown by the Edo State Government to have the edifice transfered to it and presently should not expect the contractor to take site instructions from her officials.

“By this press release, the ministry’s contractor can go back to the site and ensure completion of the other facilities in line with the Bills of Quantities, while the communication gap between the ministry and Edo State Government is being plugged.”