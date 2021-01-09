Hard drugs find at Adamawa APC secretariat yields 11 arrests

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency on Friday raided the state secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and arrested 11 persons which the agency said would be charged to court for drug peddling.

The raiding of the secretariat located along Galadima Aminu Way,Yola, Adamawa State, drew reactions from chieftains of the APC who claimed that it had political undertone.

Confirming the arrest of the suspects, the state NDLEA Commandant, Mohammed Idris, said the agency acted after a tip-off, adding that substances suspected to be illegal drugs were discovered during the raid.

He added that the NDLEA would soon make public findings of its investigations regarding the raid conducted by its search team.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that some of those arrested usually loitered around the secretariat as errand boys.

Speaking on the raid, acting Organising Secretary, caretaker committee of the party, Ahmed Lawal, alleged the raid was politically motivated.

He said political parties usually had youths loitering around their premises and faulted the agency for picking the APC secretariat “as a prime target.”

He said, “The arrest is politically motivated. This is coming as we planned to hold a mass rally but we were stopped by the state government and suddenly we were greeted by an arrest. We are investigating to know what really happened that led to the raid.”