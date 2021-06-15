Health: Lagos kicks off 3rd edition of BOSKOH with volunteers’ training

The 3rd Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu & Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat Healthcare Mission International (BOSKOH) commenced at the weekend with Volunteers’ Training at the Adeyemi Bero Hall, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, Lagos.

BOSKOH is a free medical and wellness outreach that includes surgeries for all Lagosians who need it. This year’s edition is themed ‘Jigi Bola Relaunch.’

Speaking at the training for the over 500 volunteers, the wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, thanked the BOSKOH team and its leadership for being at the forefront of providing healthcare to Lagos residents.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Mrs Bandele Sinatu Fadipe, also commended the Volunteers for being vessels for bringing assistance to the people.

In her welcome address, the Executive Director, BOSKOH Lagos HMI, Mrs Nike Osa, commended Governor Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Hamzat, founders of the initiative, for their commitment to the mission and supporting it wholeheartedly from the first edition.

She added that the mission’s focus is to ensure that people unable to afford medical care get treatment free through its immediate intervention.

Mrs Osa also charged the Volunteers to give their best during the outreach, commencing later this month, assuring that they would get all their benefits.

The Executive Director further disclosed that the 2021 edition will be digitally driven to make patient registration and record-keeping seamless.

The participants were trained on volunteering and the essential qualities of a volunteer, infection prevention control during COVID and Community Entry and Engagement rudiments.

The session also had Mental Health Awareness advocates who trained the volunteers on the importance of healthy mental living and the use of the newly developed BOSKOH HMI Application.