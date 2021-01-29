Health workers seek review of retirement age to 65

The Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria has demanded an upward review of the retirement age of health workers from 60 to 65.

The union stated that the approval of the new retirement age of 65 for teachers by the Federal Government should also be extended to the health personnel in the country.

The MHWUN President, Dr Biobelemonye Josiah, said this at the 9th quadrennial state delegates conference 2021 held in Abuja on Thursday.

Josiah, who was represented by the union’s Deputy President, Kabir Minjibir, also re-echoed his call for the implementation of the upward review of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure for health workers as done for the medical doctors.

Josiah also called for the payment of the COVID-19 special inducement and hazard allowance as well as the arrears.

The MHWUN President said, “For the same reasons that informed government’s timely approval of a new retirement age for teachers, an extension of such gesture to health professionals shall ensure the harnessing of their experience.

“Our demand for the review of our retirement age from 60 to 65 cannot therefore be better appreciated than the experience in the current circumstances.”