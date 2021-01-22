Healthcare: Enugu govt revamps, deploys more ambulances for emergency operations

The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, has intensified its proactive response footing to healthcare-related emergencies in the state for the safety and wellbeing of the residents.

Speaking when he led a delegation of some members of the State Executive Council (EXCO) on inspection tour of eight (8) hitherto dilapidated ambulances of the Enugu State Medical Emergency Response Team (ESMERT), which were completely revamped for emergency operations, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Rt. Hon. Dr. Festus Uzor, said that the state government’s passion for delivery of quality healthcare services including effective response to emergencies as well as rescue operations is sacrosanct.

Dr. Uzor who charged the State Ministry of Health to ensure immediate prioritization and deployment of the ambulances across the state, maintained that the vehicles will augment the newly procured ones in sustaining the state government’s rapid response to the COVID-19 pandemic emergency related cases.

He disclosed that the ambulances will be deployed for rescue operations on the roads and in the general healthcare delivery in major health facilities in the state.

“I urge the ESMERT to ensure that these vehicles are put in their appropriate use. We want to start seeing these vehicles in operations immediately and ensure that they are effectively maintained and always on the road to deliver services to the residents of Enugu State”, Dr. Uzor said.

The Chief of Staff, who explained that the hitherto dilapidated ambulances were revamped following the intervention of the State Executive Council, commended the State Ministry of Transport for the timely delivery of the vehicles, and for all their successes in ensuring good traffic management in the state.

“We thank His Excellency, the Governor, whom I represent here, for prioritizing health issues in Enugu State, for the safety and wellbeing of the people”, he added.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi stressed that the ambulances were duly repaired to complement the new ones procured last year in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Dr. Obi who applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for revamping of the emergency department of the State Ministry of Health, pointed out that the gesture is not only life-saving but yet another demonstration of his resilience and commitment to combat the scourge of COVID-19 and other public health challenges in the state.

In his remark, the Commissioner for Transport, Rt. Hon. Mathias Ekweremadu, stated that the vehicles were revamped to standard to render any form of service, and went further to thank Gov. Ugwuanyi for his administration’s interventions in the transport sector and beyond.

According to him, “in our area (transport sector), towing vehicles, motorcycles and other working equipment were purchased for us. Recently, our staff were converted to civil servants and there was an advert for recruitment of additional 1000 youths of Enugu State as Traffic Officers and Forest Guards. Above all, our staff are living up to expectation because of Your Excellency’s motivation”.

Also at the event were the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh and the ESMERT Director, Dr. James Ogbuke.