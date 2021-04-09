Hepatitis B: Kano seals off restaurant, suya spot

While sealing off the two areas, the Acting-Managing Director of the council, Alhaji Baffa Dan-Agundi, said it was necessary after some of their employees tested positive to Hepatitis B.

Dan-Agundi was represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), Nasiru Na’ibawa.

He explained that the action was taken to curtail the spread of Hepatitis B, especially among the customers of the two facilities.

“The affected eatery is Down Town Restaurant, located at Bompai Road, and Alkhairi Suya Spot located at Maiduguri Road.

“One infected person was identified at Down Town Restaurant and six others were detected at Alkhairi Suya spot after tests showed that they were positive with Hepatitis B,” Dan-Agundi said.

He called on all restaurateurs and suya spot operators in the state not to relent in checking the health status of their employees.