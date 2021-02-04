Herdsmen invade Ondo Community, kill OPC member, abduct farmer

Suspected herdsmen have reportedly killed a member of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Daniel Adejuyigbe and abducted a farmer, Solomon Akinmeji in his lju farm, Akure North council area of Ondo State.

This is coming barely two weeks after the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu ordered herdsmen to vacate the government forest reserves and register.

Speaking with newsmen in Akure, a youth leader in the town, Ogundeji Ayodeji said that “the Fulani herdsmen have been terrorising us in the community for a very long time through abduction for ransom as well as the killing of some of our people.

Ogundeji said that Akinmeji went to his farm only to be kidnapped by some Fulani herdsmen while others with him escaped with injuries.

” The incident propelled me to summon the youths and we invited some members of Oodua Peoples Congress OPC in the town to organise a search party in order to look for the victim.

He pointed out that their search was not fruitful until they reported the case to the police in the town and also to members of the state security networks codenamed Amotekun corps who later joined in the search party.

It was gathered that a gun duel ensued between the Amotekun security outfit, the police and the kidnappers while they were combing the forest to secure the release of the farmer.

The search for the farmer was said to have continued the following day and in the process, the OPC member was killed by the kidnappers.

Over thirty security personnel reportedly comb the forest in search of the abducted farmer.

The youth leader said that “after the whole exercise all search party members assembled but the late Daniel was not present, this development made us intensify more efforts to look for him.

” His dead body was later found where the herders erected a local tent. His legs and hands were tied and eyes blindfolded.

“Daniel fell out of his search group by moving afar to locate the missing farm owner before he was reportedly abducted and shot dead by the herders”.

Ogundeji said the farmer, Akinmeji is still at the kidnapper’s den while the remains of the late Adejuyigbe has been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital in the town.

The youth leader called on the State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and all other relevant authorities to provide a lasting solution to the menace in the Southwest region.

Contacted, the Police image-maker, Tee Leo Ikoro confirmed the incident.

Ikoro said the investigation has commenced unravelling the killing and the abduction of the farmer.

According to him, the state police commissioner, Bolaji Salami has deployed detectives to fish out the killer herdsmen.

He assured that the killers of the OPC member would be apprehended while the farmer would be rescued unhurt. – Vanguard.