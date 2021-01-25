Herdsmen: Sunday Igboho addresses another rally, confirms meeting with police commissioner, no arrest

…as Oyo town presents evidence, alleges Fulani complicity in kidnappings, rapes

Sunday Igboho, the Yoruba activist who gave Fulani herdsmen quit notice in Igangan, ibarapa LGA of Oyo State re-emerged on Sunday to address another rally in the town.

He was still wearing the same French suit he wore on Friday, when he first addressed the people, with the video going viral.

This time, he came to report back on his meeting with the new Police Commissioner in Oyo state and the Area Commander.

According to him, he met with the Police Commissioner Ngozi Onadeko and her deputy and he was not arrested, despite the order of Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde.

Igboho said he got assurances from the police on the security of the area and in turn, he appealed to the people to cooperate with the Police Area Commander and other policemen.

He said from now on, more policemen will be drafted to the area to maintain law and order.

He also reported that the commissioner of police will be visiting the town and other towns to re-assure the people that there will no longer be kidnapping or killings by Fulani herdsmen.

It appeared however that he was not absolutely right on when the commissioner will come on a visit, as she visited today, in company of Fatai Owoseni, the Special Adviser on security to Governor Seyi Makinde.

According to Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press secretary to Governor Makinde, the delegation toured the trouble spots of Ibarapa and Oke-Ogun areas of the state.

They conducted on-the-spot assessment of the tension-soaked communities of Igangan, Tede and Ago Are communities.

In the entourage were also senior Police officers including Deputy Commissioners of Police and Mobile Police Commanders.

Ngozi Onadeko sued for peace, while also declaring the readiness of the Police to embark on a thorough investigation to ensure justice for victims of kidnapping, armed robbery, rape and other crimes.

Owoseni, a former commissioner of police in Lagos, also appealed to community leaders, youths and Hausa-Fulani residents to eschew violence and live in peace.

Owoseni told the people to be vigilant and ensure they identify the criminal elements among them for prosecution by the Police, declaring that no one should take laws into his hands.

He also debunked insinuations that Governor Makinde has abandoned the people to their fate, adding that at least 51 suspected perpetrators of kidnapping, rape and banditry are currently in police net from Oke Ogun axis.

He said that government would ensure that justice prevails in the cases involving the arrested lot, adding, however, that the people must remain vigilant.

“If you see something, say something,” Owoseni counseled residents of the visited communities.

The delegation also visited the razed home of the Seriki Fulani in Igangan, where it assessed the extent of damage and promised thorough investigation.

Secretary of Igangan Development Advocates, Lawal Akeem, who spoke in Igangan, said that the people were tired of the antics of the Seriki Fulani, Alhaji Saliu Abdukadir, whom he accused of complicity in different cases.

He also said that the community has been forced to pay about N50 million in ransom for different cases of kidnapping, while also accusing Fulani herders of regularly vandalising farms and raping women of the community.

Another youth in the town, Taiwo Adeagbo, said that no fewer than 15 women have been raped in recent weeks.

A member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Peter Ojedokun, also told the delegation that Ibarapaland had been peaceful all the while but that the peace was affected recently when Fulani herders started attacking members of the community on their farms, kidnapping persons and committing crimes.

Two Fulani leaders, the Seriki Fulani of Igbo Ora, Alhaji Idris Abubakar, and the Seriki Fulani of Eruwa, Alhaji Sule Mohammed, asked for forgiveness from those offended, adding that they are ready to facilitate a peaceful coexistence in Ibarapaland.

The Caretaker Chairman of Ibarapa North-West Local Council Development Area, Hon. Okediji Samuel Olusegun, also corroborated the allegations leveled against the Seriki Fulani of Igangan, saying that the Seriki has been fingered in the series of security challenges in the area many times.

Addressing the gathering of traditional rulers, government officials and Fulani leaders in Igangan, the Commissioner of Police, Onadeko said: “We have come to assess and listen to you over the incident that happened. I want to appeal to everyone of us to be calm and ensure there is peace. If there is no peace in the community, there won’t be growth and development.

“I want to appeal to the youth. We have listened and they have interpreted all your complaints and I want to say you should not spoil your case by using force. We are a new team. Bring out all the cases you have, put them in an orderly manner and we will make sure that justice is done.

“So, I want to enjoin all of you to be peaceful and live with one another in a peaceful manner. If we live in peace in this community, we should be able to identify kidnappers, robbers, and rapists. It does not matter where you come from – whether you are from Igbo, Yoruba or Hausa. Actually, we have the good and bad ones. Criminality is not only ascribed to a particular ethnic group, it cuts across all the ethnic groups.

“So, if we don’t come together with one voice, how are we going to fish out all these people?

“Please, be calm. Cooperate with the Police, law enforcement agencies and we will make this place secure for everyone, irrespective of where you come from.

“I want to assure you that all the cases you brought up, a thorough investigation will be done on them and you will see that justice will be delivered.

“We will be having more of this interactive session and consultative gathering so that we will be able to sit down, talk and iron things out together without resorting to violence, which does not pay.

“Please, don’t take laws into your hands. Just tell us. Let us have peace and everything, by the grace of God, will be okay for all of us.” – The News.