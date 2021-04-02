Here’s all the exciting content coming to Showmax in Apri

From a new season of Africa Magic’s E.V.E to the brand new HBO show, The Nevers, there’s a host of exciting shows streaming this month.
Here’s all the exciting content to look out for on Showmax in Nigeria this April.
Best of Local
There’s no dull moment with judges Seyi Shay, Obi Asika and DJ Sose as the search for Nigeria’s finest music talent continues on Nigerian Idol with the Sunday Live shows. Catch all the exciting live performances plus behind-the-scenes drama on the Nigerian Idol pop-up channel streaming on Showmax.
E.V.E S3 | 12 April
Ezinne is back in a new season of E.V.E with all her family and work drama. Starring Ebenezer Eno, Gloria Young, Ashionye Michelle Raccah and Big Brother Naija’s Elozonam Ogbolu, the show follows the trials and tribulations of a young female lawyer.
Baby Drama S1 | 21 April
Baby Drama is a brand-new series from Africa Magic that tells the story of five women – Iye, Kese, Amara, Esosa, and Oni – from different walks of life as they deal with the reality of how a baby or lack of one will alter their futures forever.
The 13-episode show stars Bimbo Akintola, Joseph Benjamin, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, Wole Ojo and Uru Eke.
Judging Matters S2 | 5 April
Catch Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Justice Olusola Williams on Judging Matters, a show which addresses small claims and minor cases in Lagos, where these present a huge challenge for the established courts to deal with.
Ebuka and Justice Williams continue in their roles as counsellor and judge, seeking to secure amicable resolution and justice for everyday Nigerians.
Best of Africa
Love Island SA S1 | Binge the box set from 8 April
Sizzling singles hook up at an idyllic villa in the Cape Winelands in South Africa in this local version of the internationally popular reality series Love Island. As the “Islanders” embark on the ultimate journey to try and find the perfect love, host Leandie du Randt introduces the show’s secret twists, plots and love matchups. The Islanders will be coupling up, dumping and re-coupling – for love, friendship or money – all while competing in fun challenges in a bid to be the winning couple, who share a R1 million prize.
Skemerdans | Binge from 28 April
The Showmax Original Skemerdans is a neo-noir murder mystery set at the Oasis jazz club in the Cape Flats, South Africa, at the centre of a power struggle between two brothers, a scorned widow and an organised crime syndicate.
Filmed in Cape Town at the legendary Club Galaxy, the 13-part series unfolds through an organic, hyper-local mix of Afrikaans and English, with subtitles.
International Series
The Nevers | First on Showmax | Episodes 1 and 2 launch 19 April; new episodes every Monday until 17 May
Dubbed “The Magicians meets Bridgerton” by Refinery29, HBO’s latest offering The Nevers has been described as a fantasy drama about a gang of Victorian women who find themselves with unusual abilities, relentless enemies, and a mission that might change the world.
The Nevers stars Laura Donnelly (Outlander), Ann Skelly (Vikings), Olivia Williams (An Education, The Ghost Writer) and Tom Riley (Da Vinci’s Demons).
Divorce S3 | 1 April
The sleeper hit Divorce returns for its third and final season.
The show centres on a middle-aged divorcing couple played by Emmy winner Sarah Jessica Parker (Sex and the City) and Oscar-nominee Thomas Haden Church (Ned and Stacey, Sideways). Sarah Jessica Parker was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role as Frances, while the series itself received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Cinematography.
Charmed S3 | Binge Episodes 1-10 from 23 April
This teen favourite reboot of the popular original series follows three sisters, Macy (Madeleine Mantock from Into the Badlands), Mel (Black Reel nominee Melonie Diaz from Fruitvale Station) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery from Descendants) who, following the death of their mother, discover they are a powerful trio of good witches, known as The Charmed Ones. With the help of their guide, Harry Greenwood (Rupert Evans from The Man in the High Castle), a Whitelighter, the three must embrace their destiny to protect the innocent from the forces of evil.
International Movies
Stephen King’s Dr Sleep | 12 April | Day after M-Net Sunday Night
BBC’s Nicholas Barber described Dr Sleep as “impressive in all sorts of ways”.
Based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Stephen King, Dr Sleep stars Ewan McGregor as Danny Torrance, a man with psychic abilities who struggles with childhood trauma. Now an adult, he must protect a young girl with similar powers from a cult known as the True Knot, whose members prey on children who possess the shining to extend their own lives.
The movie also stars Cliff Curtis (Fear The Walking Dead, The Dark Horse) and Rebecca Ferguson (Men In Black: International, Mission Impossible – Rogue Nation).
Motherless Brooklyn | First on Showmax | 1 April
Edward Norton (Birdman, The Incredible Hulk) produced, directed and stars in Motherless Brooklyn, a neo-noir film set in 1957 New York City.
The film follows a private investigator with Tourette syndrome, who is determined to solve the murder of his mentor.
The movie stars Bruce Willis (Die Hard franchise, RED), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Beauty and the Beast, Misbehaviour), Alec Baldwin (30 Rock, Mission Impossible – Rogue Nation) and Willem Dafoe (Spiderman, Aquaman).
The New York Times described the movie as “a very smart movie, bristling with ideas about history, politics, art and urban planning.”
Dark Waters | 29 April
Based on the 2016 New York Times Magazine article “The Lawyer Who Became DuPont’s Worst Nightmare” by Nathaniel Rich, Dark Waters dramatises American environmental lawyer Robert Bilott’s case against the chemical manufacturing corporation DuPont, after they contaminated a town with unregulated chemicals.
Dark Waters stars Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Avengers franchise), Anne Hathaway (The Devil Wears Prada, Ocean’s 8) and Tim Robbins (Mystic River, War of the Worlds). The movie holds a critics approval rating of 90%.
