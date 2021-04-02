Here’s all the exciting content coming to Showmax in Apri

From a new season of Africa Magic’s E.V.E to the brand new HBO show, The Nevers, there’s a host of exciting shows streaming this month.

Here’s all the exciting content to look out for on Showmax in Nigeria this April.

Best of Local

Nigerian Idol S6 | LIVE

There’s no dull moment with judges Seyi Shay, Obi Asika and DJ Sose as the search for Nigeria’s finest music talent continues on Nigerian Idol with the Sunday Live shows. Catch all the exciting live performances plus behind-the-scenes drama on the Nigerian Idol pop-up channel streaming on Showmax.

E.V.E S3 | 12 April

Ezinne is back in a new season of E.V.E with all her family and work drama. Starring Ebenezer Eno, Gloria Young, Ashionye Michelle Raccah and Big Brother Naija’s Elozonam Ogbolu, the show follows the trials and tribulations of a young female lawyer.

Baby Drama S1 | 21 April

Baby Drama is a brand-new series from Africa Magic that tells the story of five women – Iye, Kese, Amara, Esosa, and Oni – from different walks of life as they deal with the reality of how a baby or lack of one will alter their futures forever.

The 13-episode show stars Bimbo Akintola, Joseph Benjamin, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, Wole Ojo and Uru Eke.

Judging Matters S2 | 5 April

Catch Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Justice Olusola Williams on Judging Matters, a show which addresses small claims and minor cases in Lagos, where these present a huge challenge for the established courts to deal with.

Ebuka and Justice Williams continue in their roles as counsellor and judge, seeking to secure amicable resolution and justice for everyday Nigerians.