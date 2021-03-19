Hijab controversy: Kwara govt directs teachers to resume

Following the clash over the wearing of hijab in some schools in Ilorin, the Kwara State Government has directed principals, teachers, and staff of ten schools recently shut down over the matter to report at their respective schools tomorrow.

In a statement Thursday, the government explained that the resumption became necessary in order to prepare the final year students for their external examinations.

The government warned that any staff that fails to report to duty will face the full wrath of the law as it will not condone any act of insubordination.

It also advised stakeholders against taken laws into their hands, stressing that peace meetings will continue between the government and stakeholders.

The Kwara government said it regrets the inconveniences the shutdown might have caused the students, saying the action was taken in the interest of peace. – Channels.