Hoodlums attack three Aba police stations, kill officers

Hoodlums early Tuesday morning, attacked the Abayi Osisioma Ngwa divisional police station in Abia State, killing some of the operatives and setting the offices on fire.

The unidentified bandits said to number about 50, also carted away arms and ammunition from the station located along Umuojima/MCC Road, in Osisioma council area of Aba commercial town.

This is as the divisional police officer in charge of the area, said two other stations were also attacked and burnt by bandits.

The DPO whose name could not be immediately obtained, neither mentioned the number of his men that got killed nor the locations of the two other stations that were also burnt. He also could not point at those that may have carried out the dastardly acts and their motive.

Residents of Umuojima variously said the hoodlums carried out the attack in the wee hours, but could not pinpoint any group or individuals behind it.

Since last October’s #EndSARS protests, all police stations in Aba area were being protected with roads passing through them cordoned off from motor vehicular use. – The Sun.