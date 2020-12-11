Hoodlums burgle Ogun Assembly, steal mace

Suspected hoodlums on Thursday burgled the office of Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo and carted away the mace.

Our correspondent gathered that the yet-to-be identified hoodlums, broke into the speaker’s office overnight to perpetrate the act. This incident was the second time unknown persons would break into the assembly within the last three weeks.

Security agents denied our correspondent entry into the assembly complex, located a few metres away from the Governor’s Office, Abeokuta, when he visited, citing orders from above.

An officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, told our correspondent, “We don’t want to see journalists here today. We are not entertaining visitors today.

“There was an order from the Clerk that we shouldn’t allow journalists to enter. After all, you have always had unfettered access into the complex. But today, we have been given an order not to allow any journalists into the premises.”

It was gathered that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had earlier on Thursday, visited the assembly for an on-the-spot assessment.

When contacted, the Spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident. He, however, said a part of the mace has been recovered.

When asked how it was recovered, the PPRO declined to give details, saying it would be made public after the recovery of the whole mace.

He said, “Yes, there was an unfortunate incident at the assembly complex today. The hoodlums broke in through the ceiling, and removed the official mace. That is why the Commissioner of Police had to go there for on-the-spot assessment. Reacting to the development, the Speaker said, “I don’t know the motive behind it. The police are on top of it.”