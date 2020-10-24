Hoodlums burn FRSC offices, trucks in Abia, Anambra, Lagos, others

The Federal Road Safety Corps says its offices in Abia, Anambra, Delta, Edo, Imo, Lagos, and Enugu states were attacked and razed by suspected hoodlums.

The corps stated that its personnel were attacked and vehicles damaged while operational materials were stolen.

The corps’ Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, however, said no life was lost but an official sustained injury at Benin Tollgate unit and was receiving treatment.

In a statement on Friday titled, ‘#EndSARS: FRSC decries incessant attacks on personnel, operational tools,’ the corps said, “Upon the escalation of violence in the country, FRSC formations came under physical attacks resulting in the burning down of offices.

“This includes operational and other vehicles, damage to sundry structures and massive looting of valuables of FRSC formations, including Drivers License Centres.

“Some of the items stolen and burnt in Aba South DLC are computers, printers, chairs, tables, air conditioners, laptops, files, and fans, among others.

“Anambra DLC was completely vandalised; Delta State Command operation base was affected. Auchi Command’s 70-tonne tow truck was burnt. Imo, Lagos and Enugu were also among the states affected during this protest.”

Kazeem said that the corps would continue to respond to road traffic crashes and other emergencies, adding that the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, had directed that all formations be placed on alert to avert further attacks.