Hoodlums burn NDLEA office in Abia State

Hoodlums in the early hours of yesterday, 24 hours after burning the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at Ohafia, in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State, attacked the town again, burning the office of the National Law Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

A source said unlike in the INEC office, where many electoral materials and other documents were burnt, what were destroyed majorly at the NDLEA office were drug exhibits.

The NDLEA commander in Abia State, Bamidele Akingbade, could not be reached for comments over the incident, but a senior official of the agency, who spoke on anonymity, confirmed the development.

He said the gunmen broke into the armoury and cell, hoping to cart away guns and set suspects free, but could not succeed as the agency had taken precautionary measures before the gunmen arrived.

Abia State command, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Geoffrey Ogbonna, said preliminary report was that it was a fire incident.

He said until police carry out proper investigations, it would not be able to establish whether it was a fire incident or an attack. – The Sun.