Hoodlums invade Customs Service facilities

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has called for peace across the country while appealing to Nigerians not to destroy public properties.

The Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Deputy Comptroller, Joseph Attah, while reacting to the attack by hoodlums on the Kwara State Area Command, appealed to Nigerians to remain calm, as the campaign for a better nation does not connote killing and burning of public facilities.

He said the public properties being destroyed are the taxpayers’ resources while calling for the de-escalation of the situation.

“It is longer news that hoodlums are looting everywhere. Some hoodlums went in their numbers to our command in Kwara State but our operatives resisted them. At least, two of our officers sustained serious injury.

“The situation was brought under control while some of their motorcycles were seized.

“The president has addressed the entire nation. We urge Nigerians to calm down. The idea is not to loot, kill because every public property burnt is the taxpayers’ money,” he said.

Also, some hoodlums had earlier attacked the customs patrol base at Oke Ore, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, leading to the death of an Assistant Inspector of Customs, Solomon Alagye, on the spot, while another officer sustained gunshot injuries.

The Customs Public Relations Officer of the Ogun Command, DSC Hammed Bukoye Oloyede, said the hoodlums in their large numbers armed with guns, machetes, axes, charms and other dangerous weapons attacked the base, shooting the personnel on duty.

Customs personnel in Benin, Edo State, also sustained serious injuries while facilities at the command were vandalized by the hoodlums. – Guardian.