Hoodlums kill ASP Ibrahim Abdullahi, injure 3 in Adamawa

ASP Ibrahim Abdullahi was fatally shot early Saturday, when he was attacked by scores of gangsters working for a wanted criminal in Adamawa state.

Abdullahi, who was promoted ASP (assistant superintendent of police) a few weeks ago, led some policemen to the home of the criminal to arrest him.

But they were heavily resisted. He paid the ultimate price, while three other policemen were also injured.

The Adamawa Police Command’s spokesman, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, said the policemen were attacked by no fewer than 60 armed hoodlums in Lafiya in Lamurde Local Government of the state.

“On April 24 between the hours of 12 midnight and 1 a.m. the command’s operatives attached to Numan Division were in Lafiya to effect arrest in a case of criminal conspiracy and theft.

“Hoodlums numbering about 60 armed with dangerous weapons attacked the policemen while trying to effect arrest of the wanted criminal.

“Following the attack, one officer, an ASP Ibrahim Abdullahi, paid the ultimate price while three others sustained various injuries,” he stated.

Nguroje said that the Commissioner of Police (CP), Aliyu Alhaji, had commiserated with the family and friends of the deceased officer.

He warned that consequences awaited any person or group of persons who, under whatever guise, engaged in an unwarranted attack on any policeman.

The spokesman stated that the CP had directed all Divisional Police Officers, Heads of Department, and Operational Commanders to employ all legally permissible measures to protect their lives and property.

According to him, investigation into the incident is still ongoing and the perpetrators of the dastardly act will be prosecuted in due course.

“The police command calls on members of the public to desist forthwith from attacking policemen and police facilities.

“The command equally calls on members of the public to report anyone doing such to the nearest police stations or via these emergency numbers: 08089671313, 08107364974 and 09053872326.”

*This story was re-edited. The initial photograph used was that of another ASP with similar name. We apologise for the mix-up