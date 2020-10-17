Hoodlums kill two persons at #ENDSARS protest in Edo

Two people have been killed and several others injured when hoodlums and youths clashed during the #ENDSARS protest in Edo state.

Hundreds of youths were protesting at the popular King Square when hoodlums appeared with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons to attack them.

It was further learnt that the hoodlums who were clad in red t-shirt, were saying “why are they disturbing our work,” and in the process brought cutlasses and other dangerous to attack the protesting youths.

In a reprisal attack, the protesting youths stormed the Benin Museum grounds to meet the hoodlums, and a free-for-all fight erupted

Abere Godswill, injured in the attack, said the hoodlums descended on him thinking he wanted to video them while removing the cutlasses from their vehicle

“I didn’t join the protest; I was coming from the bank when I met them on the road. Because I had a phone in my hand, they started beating me saying I wanted to video them. They collected the phone and I had to run for my life,” he said.

As at the time of filling the reports, the protesting youths were seen conveying one of the corpses to the government to register their displeasure.

Earlier, one of the protesters, Efosa Igbinoba told Daily Trust they were at Ring Road to protest police brutality and good governance in Nigeria only to be attacked by hoodlums.

“We started the protest from Sapele road but on getting to the ring road, hoodlums just appeared from nowhere with cutlass and guns to attack us and disrupt the protest.

“Our demands are, don’t end SARS and come with SWAT, police should be reformed as well as reduction of salary of the members of the House of Representative and the Senate,” he said.

Another protester, Victoria Nkechi, 60, said she was on the streets to support the youths in their protest for good governance.

“Years ago, I called for protest due to bad governance, but no body listened to me. Today, I am glad that they are protesting for good governance today,” she said.

Meanwhile, governor, Godwin Obaseki before the violence, charged the state’s Police Command to provide adequate security for youths expressing their displeasure against police brutality through the EndSARS protests

The governor in a statement through his spokespersons urged the youths to comport themselves, reassuring that consultation is ongoing to ensure that their yearnings are conclusively addressed.

“Your agitations with the #EndSARS protests are legitimate and deserve attention. More consultation is ongoing to ensure that your yearnings are conclusively addressed,” he said. – Daily Trust.