Hoodlums loot WHO equipment in Nigeria

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday that one of its offices in Nigeria was looted, adding that pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) were stolen from the stores.

The African Regional Director, WHO, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, said this during a webinar attended by select African journalists on Thursday.

Responding to a question on what effects the protests, riots and looting in the last couple of weeks would have on the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria, Moeti said mass gatherings remained a breeding ground for COVID-19

She said, “I think it is always a concern when you have mass gatherings under conditions where people are not taking the precautions and certainly under these conditions where people are rioting, demonstrating and looting. Clearly, people are not taking precautions and the risks are there.

“As I said, we were concerned not just by the situation in Nigeria, which is very sad by the way, and we know that in the process, the WHO office in one part of Nigeria was actually looted and so were some stores of PPEs. It is a very sad situation.”