Hoodlums set ablaze Federal High Court Abakaliki, injure two guards

Hoodlums on Monday night attacked the Federal High Court Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, burning some sections of the building.

Two security guards were also injured during the attack that was said to have occurred around 1am in the night.

The hoodlums, who reportedly scaled the court perimeter fence to carry out the attacks, used petrol bombs to perpetrate the act.

A detachment of policemen with three patrol vehicles was sighted on Tuesday morning, stationed at strategic positions within the court area.

Efforts to gain access to the court premises failed, as the security guards said the Registrar instructed them not to allow non-staff into the court premises.

The State Police Spokesman, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident. – Daily Independent.