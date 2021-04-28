Hoodlums set ablaze Federal High Court in Ebonyi

The premises of the Federal High Court in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, was in the early hours of Tuesday set ablaze by yet to be identified hoodlums.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Ebonyi, Mrs Loveth Odah, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that no arrest had been made.

She, however, said that the command had begun investigation to unmask those behind the attack with a view to bringing them to justice.

“Hoodlums in the early hours of Tuesday wielding dangerous weapons stormed the federal high court premises and burnt part of the building.

“Though no arrest has been made, but investigation is ongoing.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Aliyu Garba, has promised to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice,” Odah said.

Meanwhile, a detachment of the Nigerian Mobile Police (MOPOL) has been drafted to the area to secure the court premises. – NAN.