Unknown assailants have set ablaze the police divisional headquarters in Nneni, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the hoodlums invaded the facility in the early hours of Thursday and threw explosive devices that burnt parts of the building.

A source and one of the residents in the area said the hoodlums were attempting to free some inmates at the facility, but they were unsuccessful as police officers on duty repelled the attack.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the attack but added that no life was lost.

“In Nneni, no life was lost. No policeman was whisked away, and no armed was taken away. Instead, the hoodlums threw IEDs into the police facility, which torched part of the building.

“Our operatives gallantly resisted the attackers, which made them flee. Operations are still ongoing, and further developments shall be communicated,” Ikenga said.