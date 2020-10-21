Hoodlums set TVC building on fire

Suspected hoodlums have set fire to Television Continental (TVC) at Ketu, Lagos.

A popular talkshow programme, YourView, was on when the hoodlums broke into the station.

The programme host, Morayo Afolabi-Brown, who said the hoodlums entered in a van, asked to go on a commercial break.

The station had since then been stuck.

Videos online confirmed by workers at the station said the assailants set fire to the station over its connection to a former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu.

Temper rose when soldiers besieged the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday night and opened fire on protesters.

Eyewitnesses claimed that 78 people were shot dead by the soldiers and many injured.

The incident has been greeted with outrage all over the world.