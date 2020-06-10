House introduces bill to create Middle Belt zone

A bill to create the middle belt zone and include other geo-political zones in the 1999 Constitution was yesterday introduced in the House of Representatives.

The bill, sponsored by Kpam Sokpo (PDP, Benue) and entitled “Geo-political Zones of the Federation Bill 2020” was read the first time on Tuesday,

It seeks to amend Section 3 of the Principal Act as amended by introducing a provision that the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory shall be composed or divided into six geo-political zones in Nigeria.

According to the bill, Middle Belt will comprise Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja; while the North-East will be composed of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe States.

The North-West will consist of Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara; while the South-East will have Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo.

The South-South will have Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers; while the South-West will consist of Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo States.

He said the middle belt region was long overdue for constitutional recognition, stressing that the idea should be a constitutional matter for equity, fairness and Justice. – Daily Trust.