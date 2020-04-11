How a 37-year-old mum dies of coronavirus at LASUTH

A 37-year-old new mum has died of COVID-19 at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

The death occurred on Saturday morning.

This is coming a few hours after the Lagos Commissioner of Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, had announced the COVID-19-related death of an individual at a private hospital in Lagos earlier on Saturday.

A reliable source at LASUTH said the patient was delivered of her baby at the Lagos State Government-owned Alimosho General Hospital.

The source narrated that the woman had developed infections in the course of the childbirth, and was subsequently brought to LASUTH, also state-owned, where she was placed on admission for medical treatment.

According to a reliable source the late patient’s result confirmed her COVID-19 status after she had passed on.

The source, who preferred anonymity, said, “The result came out after she had died, but we had suspected after she came in. So, every precaution was taken by all the workers who attended to her.” Punch