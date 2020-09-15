How Adeosun saved me when I was first ambushed – Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Monday said his deputy, Lt. Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, the present Chief of Training and Operations, saved his life the first time he was ambushed in the North-East.

Buratai spoke in Kuta, Osun State, during the inauguration of a bridge named after him, constructed by the Nigeria Army Engineering Construct Regiment, Ede.

Buratai, while commenting on the military operations in the North-East, said when he was appointed the Chief of Army Staff, he met Adeosun, an indigene of Asamu in Osun State, who he said had commenced the process of rejigging the army.

He said, “When I had the first ambush, he was with me in the vehicle. It was on September 18, 2015 and I can see the courage he exhibited.

“He was able to mobilise the troops to counter the bandits, the terrorists out of the way. So his elevation is not new to me. He deserves it.”

Speaking further, Buratai said the Army Engineering Corps that constructed the bridge remained an institution that had played an important role in infrastructural and economic development of the country.

The CoS commended Olowu of Kuta, Oba Adekunle Oyelude, for his support for the he Nigeria Army.

He said, “We have a new army that is determined to be responsive and professional in the discharge of constitutional duties.”