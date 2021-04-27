How Imo Commissioner was shot by robbers – State govt

Details have emerged how Imo State Commissioner for Entrepreneurship and Skill Acquisition, Iyke Ume, was shot by suspected armed robbers, along with others.

Ume and three others were reportedly attacked on Sunday by suspected armed robbers in Orji area of Owerri.

The Special Adviser to Hope Uzodinma on Inter-party Affairs, Dominic Uzowuru, confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri on Monday.

Uzowuru said he was in the company of the commissioner, who was driving home in an unmarked security vehicle, when the robbers struck.

He said they were returning from a service of songs in the area, when the gunmen double-crossed their vehicle, shooting the commissioner in the leg and arm.

The governor’s aide said: “I was not shot. The commissioner was shot. My handset and that of the commissioner were snatched.

“The commissioner was dropping me off, when the robbers struck. I am fine and the commissioner is responding to treatment to the glory of God.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, had confirmed that four motorists, who sustained gunshot wounds, were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the attack occurred around 10.30 pm, near the Orji Divisional Police Headquarters.