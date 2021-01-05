How investments in goldmine, properties lifted Zamfara IGR

The Special Adviser to Zamfara State Governor on Investment and Public-Private Partnership, Dr Rabi Ibrahim, has said that the state has increased its internally generated revenue (IGR) by investing in goldmines and real estates in Abuja.

She stated that the state now has gold grams valued at N2bn while its property portfolio has risen to above N10bn.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Monday, on the achievements of her office, the former presidential aide said her directorate was still negotiating for more properties, describing the venture as very profitable.

Ibrahim stated, “The beauty of working with Governor Bello Matawalle is that he gives you a free hand to operate, especially when you display competence and innovative ideas.

“The investment directorate under my stewardship has been able to make investments in properties worth a little above N10bn and gold deposits worth N2bn.

“So, the total investment made by the directorate amounts to the tune of N12.04b under one and a half years, and we are still negotiating to acquire more properties for the state to increase the internal generated revenue.”

Ibrahim explained that the landed properties, including hotels and residential estates, were purchased through Forced Sale Value, noting that they were acquired below the market price.

“That is why a block of six units of three-bedroom flats we purchased at aviation district Abuja for N235m now goes for N350m within a short time,” she added.

Ibrahim lauded Matawalle for revamping the state public infrastructure with the IGR, adding that the citizens were now enjoying basic amenities.

“Governor Matawalle went into aggressive reconstruction of most of our dilapidated properties in Kaduna and Abuja, giving them a greater value in the market today.”

She added that state’s liaison office in Maitama, Abuja that had a total value of N400m was now wearing an amazing look, giving it a leap in value to the tune of N2.6bn.