How my ex-commissioners dumped PDP for APC – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has described two former commissioners, John Bazia and Michael West, who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party,, as political neophytes with slippery characters.

Bazia and Michael left the PDP for the All Progressives Congress.

Wike said the two ex-commissioners, who served during his first term in office, became disgruntled because he did not retain them.

The governor, while speaking on a live television programme in Port Harcourt on Friday, said the decision of Bazia and West to decfect to the APC was of no political consequence because they were “politically irrelevant.”

The interview was relayed in a statement issued by the governor’s Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri.

Wike said, “What are the qualities of people that defected? The two people, Michael West and John Bazia, who knew them in my cabinet? Have you ever heard them speak on behalf of the PDP before? Have you ever heard them speak on behalf of our administration?

“You knew the position of Chidi Llyod when he was in the APC. Ask the former Commissioner of Transport (Michael West); he contested the PDP primaries with me and got only three votes, but because of politics of carrying everybody along and the money he spent, I decided to accommodate him. He was Commissioner of Transport; ask him his contribution to the administration.”