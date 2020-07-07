HP introduces new multi-functional printers for Nigerian consumers

HP Inc. has introduced new printing devices for home use for its consumers in Nigeria, and around the world.

They include the Deskjet 2300, Deskjet 2700, Deskjet Plus 4100, DeskJet Plus Ink Advantage 6000 and DeskJet Plus Ink Advantage 6400.

The new multi-functional products are designed specifically for today’s families who keep an active lifestyle whilst effectively combining work, study and entertainment.

The updated models offer additional features, an optimized setup procedure and improved print quality thanks to the original HP ink cartridges with increased capacity- the new high-capacity supplies of the 305 and 653 series.

The HP DeskJet Plus Ink Advantage 6075 and the HP DeskJet Plus Ink Advantage 6475 are designed to meet the needs of each family member and will be able to effectively cope with any tasks.

The new MFPs support wireless connectivity and printing from a smartphone using the convenient HP Smart app with mobile fax feature.

The HP DeskJet Plus Ink Advantage 6475 features two-sided printing and is equipped with a 35-sheet automatic document feeder (ADF) to minimize downtime.

Thanks to the ergonomic and stylish design, HP DeskJet Plus Ink Advantage model printers will seamlessly fit into any home interior and will not take up much space.

In addition, the devices were developed with HP’s Sustainable Impact strategy in mind – their case consists of more than 20% recycled plastic.

With its intelligent interface, its simple and intuitive control panel is equipped with a customizable backlight that displays the status of the printer and automatically lights up if necessary, notifying you of the status of Wi-Fi connections.

The products also come with extensive connectivity options, thus enabling users to choose the most convenient option for connecting the device.

In addition to the standard connection via the built-in USB port and mobile printing using the HP Smart application, you can use a dual-band Wi-Fi® adapter with self-healing to check and fix issues – it provides an extended range, as well as a faster and more stable connection.

The models also support Bluetooth® 5.0 technology, which is convenient to setup and allows you to start printing in seconds.

With innovative HP ink cartridges, all prints are brighter and more accurate in colour.

During the unexpected transition to remote work and studying, users rediscovered the advantages of home printing devices.

During this period, HP, in collaboration with various educational organizations, launched the free Print and Play online platform, where parents can find hundreds of educational materials for their children’s creativity and learning.

Now the platform is supplemented with tasks and games by categories: robots, science and mathematics.

“HP is committed to making the printing process at home as affordable and efficient as possible, we look to offer our customers new models with enhanced functionality for work and entertainment for the whole family,” says Ify Afe, Managing Director, HP Nigeria.

“Our new MFPs are equipped with technologies for quick setup and connection from any device, an intuitive control panel that allows you to easily cope with the daily tasks of printing documents and photos, scanning and copying,” she added.